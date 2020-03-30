Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 57 mins ago
Greenworks 22" 4A Dual-Action Corded Hedge Trimmer
$28 $47
free shipping w/ $35

That's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99, although you can pad your order to $35 or more to get free shipping.
  • A 4-year warranty is included.
Features
  • dual action steel blades
  • 9/16" cutting capacity
  • lock off switch
  • 3-sided comfort handle
  • Model: 22122
Details
