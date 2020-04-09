Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Greenworks 19" 40V Cordless Lawn Mower (Bare Tool)
$175
free shipping

You'll pay over $100 more at third party sellers. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • DigiPro brushless motor
  • G-MAX 40V li-ion battery
  • 19" steel deck
  • 7-position height adjustment
  • Published 5 hr ago
    Verified 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
2 comments
SatiristAgain
No battery. Batteries cost $100.
29 min ago
Richardlb
Does not include battery or charger
2 hr 40 min ago