Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Greenworks 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer
$99 $178
free shipping

It's $10 under what you'd pay for a similar power washer without the included accessories. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 20-foot high-pressure hose
  • includes low pressure soap applicator and 11" surface cleaner
  • 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI for use on all exterior outlets
  • designed for use on driveways, sidewalks, patios, and decks
  • Model: GPW1804CK
  • Published 1 hr ago
