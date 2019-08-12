New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
Greenworks 16" Corded Lawn Mower
$109 $199
free shipping

Walmart offers the GreenWorks 16" 10-amp Corded Lawn Mower for $109 with free shipping. That's the second-best price we've seen and a low now by $41, although most stores charge around $155 or more. (We saw it for $9 less last month.) Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • 16" cutting deck
  • mulching and rear discharge capabilities
  • 5-position height adjustment
  • push button start
  • Model: 25142
