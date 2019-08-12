- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the GreenWorks 16" 10-amp Corded Lawn Mower for $109 with free shipping. That's the second-best price we've seen and a low now by $41, although most stores charge around $155 or more. (We saw it for $9 less last month.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Greenworks 0.065" Single Line String Trimmer Replacement Spool 3-Pack for $7.44 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the GreenWorks 40-volt 19" Cordless Lawn Mower for $290 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60, although most sellers charge at least $401. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx 20-volt Max Lithium Cordless Blower / Sweeper for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $9 less than our open-box mention from a year ago, and $26 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Blossom 7-Zone Smart Watering Controller for $45.69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although it was $10 less in April. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Apex 5/8" 15-Foot Connector Hose for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tid with last week's mention at $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bully Tools 48" Soil Probe for $22.43 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
