New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool)
$37
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for $37 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Tips
  • A battery is not included
  • Amazon matches this deal
Features
  • 12" cutting width
  • automatic line feed system
  • Model: 2100302
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Tools Walmart Greenworks
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register