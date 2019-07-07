New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
$37
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for $37 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Tips
- A battery is not included
- Amazon matches this deal
Features
- 12" cutting width
- automatic line feed system
- Model: 2100302
Details
Comments
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Greenworks 12" 24V Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool)
$37 $55
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Tips
- A battery is not included
Features
- 12" cutting width
- automatic line feed system
- Model: 2100302
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Greenworks 24V Dual-Speed Cordless Blower w/ Battery & Charger
$63
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Greenworks 24-volt Dual-Speed Cordless Blower with Battery & Charger for $64.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although most stores charge around $87 or more.
Features
- 90/130 mph speeds
- adjustable air flow tip
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Greenworks 40V 12" String Trimmer w/ 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger
$98
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 40-Volt 12" String Trimmer with a 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger for $98 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- 3-hour charge time
- telescoping shaft adjusts height
- Model: 2111702
Walmart · 6 days ago
Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter
$20 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last July's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 300-lb. capacity
- 12x16" tool tray
- Model: W150154
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties
$4 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties in various sizes from $3.57 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and up to $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- keep flowers and plants supported and securely bundled together
- reusable
Amazon · 2 days ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and around $2 less than what most sellers charge.
Tips
- Home Depot matches this deal
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
- Model: HFZG503YW
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose
$18
pickup at Walmart
almart offers the Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose for $18.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon offers it for the same price
Features
- rugged, marine grade fiber jacket
- BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free
- up to 50% lighter than conventional hoses
- nylon fittings
- Model: AJFJH50
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
