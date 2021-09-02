Greentech purePower LED Light Bulb Multi-Packs at MorningSave: from $14

Save on 6- or 12-packs of five varieties of LED bulbs. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping. (Choose your multipack then apply the coupon.)
- Pictured is the Greentech purePower Dimmable BR40 LED Bulb 6-Pack for $24 ($4 less than similar).
Apply coupon code "YARDBULB" to get this price and save $52 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 5000K color temperature
- 6000-lumen brightness
Save $7 by applying coupon code "GOVEE6012E". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Govee US via Amazon.
- smart automatic on/off
- E26/27 base
- 600 lumens
- Model: B6012716
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 700-lumens
- 5,000K daylight
- E26 base
Apply coupon code "D2DBULB" to cut it to half price at $10 off list. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- 2,700k
- E26 base
- 650 Lumens
- Model: C21BB-TE26-8W
Get three pairs of shorts at under $10 each with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" for free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 65% polyester, 35% cotton
- 2 side pockets with zipper closure
Since shipping is free, it's under $6 per T-shirt. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
You'd pay $2 more for a 3-pack of similar items elsewhere – you get five here. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- In several color combinations.
That's a savings of $26 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping/
- 2 front access pockets
- removable/adjustable shoulder strap
- internal iPad/tablet pocket
- 15.6" laptop compartment
Sign In or Register