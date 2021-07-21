Greenlite Smart WiFi LED Bulb for $6

New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 21 mins ago
$6.49 $18
$1 shipping
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 20 hr
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Light Bulb Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 49 cents
free delivery w/ $50
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AmazonCommercial 40W Equivalent Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb 25-Pack
$15 $21
free shipping
It's $7 under our mention from June and $6 off the list price. That's about 60 cents per bulb. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 450 lumens per bulb
- 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: FG-03585
Amazon · 5 days ago
Edison E12 40W Candelabra Bulb 12-Pack
$13 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 off and a low price for this quantity of Edison bulbs. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Hunanmiuyouxinnengyuanyouxiangongsi via Amazon.
sansiled.com · 17 hrs ago
Sansi 18W LED Bulb 4-Pack
$20 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "150WBULBS" to get $8 under our November mention and save $20. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Tips
- Available in 5000K or 3000K.
Features
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- IP20 wateproof rating
- Model: C21BB-VE26
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
GE Wireless LED Task Touch Light Swivel
$8.49 $18
$1 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- Moves 120° vertically and 180° horizontally
Sign In or Register