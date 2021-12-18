sponsored
Greenlight
The Debit Card for Kids, Managed by Parents
Looking for ways to teach your kids about money? With the Greenlight debit card and app, kids can earn money through chores, set savings goals, spend wisely, and invest. Parents can set flexible controls and monitor how their kids receive, save, & spend money. Plans start at $4.99 per month and include debit cards for up to 5 kids.
Features
- Easy-to-use tools for saving, spending, earning and giving
- Set automatic weekly or monthly allowance
- Real-time notifications any time the card is used
- Personalize your kids’ debit cards with their image for an additional $10
- Cash back on purchases & interest on savings with select plans
Details
Published 40 min ago
Boost Mobile Emergency Broadband Benefit
Boost Mobile 35GB Phone Plan
Free for qualifying households
If you were financially impacted by the pandemic or are currently on a government benefit program, you may qualify to receive 100% free service from Boost Mobile via the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.
Eligible households can choose between a 35GB Phone Plan (which includes Unlimited Talk & Text + 35GB of 4G/5G Data) or a 35GB Mobile Broadband Plan (for hotspot devices). Each is a $50 monthly savings.
Features
- The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP) is a temporary emergency federal government benefit program available to select eligible households. Upon conclusion of this government-funded program, customers will be subject to the Boost Mobile plan's regular rates, terms, and conditions.
- You may be eligible for the EBBP based on your income or other criteria. You will be issued a unique promo code to track your enrollment and funding amount.
- Plans require use of a mobile device or WiFi hotspot device compatible with T-Mobile network. Devices are not included with the program and must be purchased separately.
- Additional terms may apply.