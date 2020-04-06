Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Green Works 1,500-PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$80 $89
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • includes 25° & 40° quick connect nozzles, 20-ft. hose, wand, & low pressure soap dispenser
  • 35-ft. electric cable w/ GFCI for safety
  • Model: GPW1501
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools Walmart Green Works
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register