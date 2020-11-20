Apply code "SUPER30" to save a total of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- contains two 25mg gummies (2 servings)
- 0.5mg melatonin infused
- non-GMO
- vegan
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Stock up and save on protein snacks, allergy relief, supplements, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Add $40 of qualifying items to your cart; $10 will be discounted during checkout.
Coupon code "SUPER30" cuts it to $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- contains willow bark, which is purported to be effective against aches and pains
- contains 0.3% THC or less
Add both to your cart and the price will drop automatically. That's a savings of $27 over the price of two. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "dealnews25" to get the extra 25% off of items already marked up to
80% off 50% off. That beats our last mention of up to 75% off plus an extra 25% off of $150 or more. Today's extra discount requires no minimum purchase and is the best deal we've seen from ShopCBD. Save on a variety of oils and tinctures, body care, edibles, and more. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Apply coupon code "dealnews25" to get this price. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
- Available in three flavors (Cinnamon Apple Muffin pictured).
With coupon code "dealnews25", it's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Orders of $49 or more ship free, otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- does not contain THC
- lemon flavor
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" for a savings of $2, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- vegan
- non-GMO
- unflavored
- 10mg CBD per capsule
Sign In or Register