Coupon code "FREESHIP" saves you $8 in shipping fees – no one likes paying more for shipping than they're spending on the item itself. Buy Now at ShopCBD
Apply code "74T5WGZ5FCCB" to save $43. Buy Now at Snore Circle
- muscle stimulation
- under chin placement
Apply code "60BOWEHC" to save at least $8. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sold by EFE Eyewear via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (5-Pack Mix Color pictured).
- flexible spring hinge
- lightweight
Apply coupon code "S5MSX8WO" for a savings of $108. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by jikangfamily via Amazon.
- 4 massage heads
- 4 adjustable speeds
- low noise
- auto off
Choose from 13 styles of glasses. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the Zenni 1911421 Rectangle Glasses for $32.95.
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- The price includes frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to save. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
- 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
- fruity flavor
- Model: GRE-000133
Apply "SHOPCBD15" to get an extra 15% off already discounted oils, salves, bath bombs, and more. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured is the Pure Spectrum CBD Relaxing Salve for $19.12 after coupon ($26 off list).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping, which makes it $4 less than our mention from last month (since shipping added $7.99). Buy Now at ShopCBD
- 20mg CBD per gummy
- approximately 40 gummies per bottle
Use coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to save on CBD gummy supplements in a range of potencies. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Pictured are the Green Roads CBD Relax Bears 50mg for $6 after coupon (a low by $3).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $49.
Sign In or Register