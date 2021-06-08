Green Roads 50mg CBD Relax Bears Gummies for $5
New
ShopCBD · 1 hr ago
Green Roads 50mg CBD Relax Bears Gummies
$5.24 $7
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" to get a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $3, although this 30% off code is best if your total purchase is around $27 or more. Otherwise, use code "FREESHIP" to get free shipping (a savings of $7.99 with no discount on the product price). Buy Now at ShopCBD

Features
  • 10mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPCBD30"
    Code "FREESHIP"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Supplements ShopCBD
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register