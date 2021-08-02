GreenPan Padova Reserve 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set for $240
New
Macy's · 25 mins ago
GreenPan Padova Reserve 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
$240 $300
free shipping

Use coupon code "BTS" to get the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • In Blush.
Features
  • oven safe to 600°F
  • hard anodized aluminum
  • ceramic non-stick coating
  • includes 8" and 11" frypans, 2-qt. saucepan with lid, 3-qt. saucepan with lid, 3-qt. saute pan with lid, and 5-qt. casserole with lid
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BTS"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cookware Macy's GreenPan
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register