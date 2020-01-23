Open Offer in New Tab
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Green Mountain Davy Crockett Wifi Control Portable Wood Pellet Electric Grill
$223 $410
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $73.

Update: The price decreased to $222.86. Buy Now at eBay

  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to cut the price to $224.22.
  • Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
  • 210 square inches of cooking area
  • stainless steel burners
  • features a pellet hopper, thermal sensor, firebox, digital controller, auger system, and grease bucket
  • smartphone app allows you to control your pellet grill through your home WiFi network
  • Model: GMG-DCWF-GRILL
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
