Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Green Mountain Davy Crockett Wifi Control Portable Wood Pellet Electric Grill
$221 $410
free shipping

That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $45. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to drop the price to $221.49.
Features
  • 210 square inches of cooking area
  • stainless steel burners
  • features a pellet hopper, thermal sensor, firebox, digital controller, auger system, and grease bucket
  • smartphone app allows you to control your pellet grill through your home WiFi network
  • Model: GMG-DCWF-GRILL
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register