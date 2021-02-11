New
Green Man Gaming · 28 mins ago
Up to 86% off
Save big on a wide range of titles. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
Tips
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen for $8.60 (a low by $1).
- Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition for $14 (a low by $2).
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 for $4 (a low by $6).
- Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition for $9 (a low by about a buck).
Features
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, and more
Details
Steam · 1 mo ago
Steam Winter Sale
Up to 90% off
Shop a variety of games, including adventure games, strategy, simulation, sports, VR, RPG, and more genres. Shop Now at Steam
Features
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Street Fighter V, Borderlands 3, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockouts, and much more
Ubisoft Inc · 1 day ago
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for PC
free
This side-scrolling spinoff is completely free, direct from Ubisoft – other stores charge at least $9. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc
Features
- PC Gamer gave it 83/100, calling it "a stripped down stealth offering that reinvigorates Assassin's Creed by putting attention back on the sneaky stuff".
New
Steam · 43 mins ago
Steam Lunar New Year Sale
Up to 85% off
Bag huge discounts on a variety of titles. Shop Now at Steam
Tips
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $7.99 (a low by $32).
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III for $35.99 (a low by $24).
- Terraria for $4.99 (a low by $5).
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy for $13.99 ($26 off).
- Bejeweled 3 for $0.99 (a low by $4).
Features
- save on a selection of over 1,000 games including RPGs, Co-op, action, anime, simulation, strategy games, and more
1 day ago
Garfield Kart for PC
free
Log in to add this game to your library for free (easily the best deal we could find by at least a buck). Shop Now
Features
- Garfield, Odie, Jon, Nermal, Arlene, Liz, Harry, and Squeak characters
- 16 different circuts
- 3 game modes
- 3 difficulty levels
Green Man Gaming · 1 mo ago
Life is Strange: Complete Season for PC (Steam)
$3 $20
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
Features
- episodic adventure game
- includes all 5 episodes
