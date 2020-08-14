Save extra on titles already marked up to 77% off with coupon code "AUGUST10". Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
- Exclusions apply.
- RRP games
Download a free game or join a free-to-play game community today! Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- free game every week
- exclusive offers
Support several charities and save a significant sum with this bundle of Double Fine created and published games, documentaries, and soundtracks. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Purchases support SpecialEffect, Girls Make Games, and a charity of your choice.
- Pay at least $1 to get Psychonauts, Double Fine Adventure Complete Series Deluxe Edition, and three Amnesia Fortnight bundles.
- Beat the average price ($8.51 at time of publication) to also receive Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Broken Age, Brutal Legend, Psychonuats in the Rhombus of Ruin, Massive Chalice, and Costume Quest.
- Pay $9 or more to also get RAD, GNOG, 140, THOTH, Mountain, Everything, Escape Goats 2, Gang Beasts, KIDS, Full Throttle Remastered, Headlander, and the wonderful Grim Fandango.
- You'll get a bunch of soundtracks for some of the above titles too as well as one month of Humble Choice for free for new subscribers.
Even the base tier bags you four titles for $45 less than you'd pay on Steam. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
- Pay at least $1 to receive Batman: The Enemy Within, The Walking Dead: Season 1, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and Oxenfree
- Beat the average price ($8.35 at time of publication) to also bag The Wolf Among Us, Batman: The Enemy Within Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: Season 2
- Pay $15 to also receive Heaven's Vault, Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Mode, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
Challenge everything, especially paying full price for PC games – these discounts even beat Origin's ongoing sale prices by a hair. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
- The games will redeem on Origin.
At long last, Kojima's latest game has come to PC, and it comes in at the lowest price we could find by about a buck. (It's also a savings of 20% off the list price for this new release.) Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- ported from PS4, now with new resolution and graphics options
- includes new cosmetics and missions
