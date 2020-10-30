That's a savings of up to $79, with almost 60 games to choose from. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- Pictured is InnerSpace which costs $19.99 alone, but is available as part of the $1 bundle.
- Includes PC and Mac options.
- Includes early access to The Black Death
- Includes titles such as War Tech Fighters, Next Up Hero, Sleeping Valley, and BalanCity
That's $88 less than you'd pay for these games separately elsewhere right now. Buy Now at Fanatical
- includes Shadows: Awakening, Torchlight I and II, F1 2019, One Finger Death Punch 2, and Act of Aggression - Reboot Edition
This game costs $25 elsewhere. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- action adventure game with a storyline campaign
Save on PC games like Overcooked! 2, Grip, Blacksad, Rainbow Six Siege, Days of War, Garfield Kart, Roller Coaster Tycoon 2, and more, with prices starting at 99 cents. Shop Now at Fanatical
- Most games are available as a Steam download. Select games are available on Uplay.
Save on Assassin's Creed, Watchdogs, FarCry, and more, including Tom Clancy titles. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc
- Scroll down the page to see all the items.
It's $5 off the list price and the first discount the game has received. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- early access to the Open Beta starting October 15th
- Iconic Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for immediate use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone
That's the best price we could find by $9 and the lowest it's been for PC. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- includes The Frozen Wilds expansion
- Carja Storm Ranger Outfit, Carja Mighty Bow, and Carja trading pack
- Banuk Trailblazer Outfit, Banuk Culling Bow, and Banuk traveller pack
- Nora keeper pack
- digital art book
That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- IGN called it "a fantastic single-player action-adventure that marks the return of the playable Jedi".
It's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up
- includes HITMAN 2, Executive Package, and Expansion 1 + Expansion 2
