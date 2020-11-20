Save on a selection of games for PC, Mac, or PlayStation 4. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
- Pictured is Star Wars Squadrons for $21.59 ($2 low).
Expires 12/2/2020
Fly your starship into worlds unknown for free, and save $5 off the next lowest price we could find. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- rated for teens
- multiplayer
Expect new deals to appear over the course of this sale – right now the focus is on Destiny 2 and Ubisoft games like Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six: Siege. Shop Now at Green Man Gaming
- keep an eye on the little logos that tell you whether a game activates on Steam, Ubisoft Connect, or elsewhere
Save $15 off list and a low today by $6. Join the textorcist, Ray Bibbia, while facing threats of a demonic outbreak in Rome. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- rated Mature
That's a savings of up to $79, with almost 60 games to choose from. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- Pictured is InnerSpace which costs $19.99 alone, but is available as part of the $1 bundle.
- Includes PC and Mac options.
- Includes early access to The Black Death
- Includes titles such as War Tech Fighters, Next Up Hero, Sleeping Valley, and BalanCity
That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
- IGN called it "a fantastic single-player action-adventure that marks the return of the playable Jedi".
