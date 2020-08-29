New
Green Chef · 58 mins ago
Green Chef Organic Meal Kits
Save $80, including $40 off 1st delivery

At Green Chef, a certified organic company, get $40 off and free shipping on your first delivery. Then get $20 off your 2nd order and $10 off both of your next two orders for a total savings of $80 for new customers. Shop Now at Green Chef

Features
  • Speciality diet meal plans for Paleo, Vegan, Keto or Gluten-Free.
  • Each kit contains 3 dinners for 2 or 4 people.
  • Organic ingredients in every meal that have no GMOs, synthetic pesticides, antibiotics, growth hormones, or steroids.
  • All ingredients are pre-portioned and many are pre-prepped.
  • Thoughtful packaging that is 100% compostable or recyclable.
  • Shipping adds $7.99 for subsequent deliveries after your first box.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Groceries Green Chef
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register