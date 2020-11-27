New
Green Chef · 1 hr ago
Save $90, including $40 off 1st delivery
At Green Chef, a certified organic company, get $40 off and free shipping on your first delivery. Plus, you'll get $20 off your 2nd order and $10 off each of your next 3 orders. That's a a total savings of $90 for new customers. Shop Now at Green Chef
Features
- Specialty diet meal plans for Paleo, Vegan, Keto or Gluten-Free
- Each kit contains 3 dinners for 2 or 4 people.
- Organic ingredients in every meal that have no GMOs, synthetic pesticides, antibiotics, growth hormones, or steroids.
- All ingredients are pre-portioned and many are pre-prepped.
- Thoughtful packaging that is 100% compostable or recyclable.
- Shipping adds $7.99 for subsequent deliveries after your first box.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/6/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
