New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$5 $6
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Great Value 60-watt Equivalent LED Light Bulbs 4-Pack in Soft White for $4.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. At $1.24 per bulb, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, a buck off, and a great deal for 60-watt equivalent bulbs in general. Buy Now
Features
- Expected lifespan of up to nine years
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Lixada 2-in-1 Bug Zapper Light Bulb
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada 2-in-1 Bug Zapper Light Bulb for $25.99, Coupon code "LMX59524" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- chemical free
- 3 modes
- LED blue-violet bandwidth
- 9-watts
Amazon · 2 days ago
Albrillo 40W-Equivalent Dimmable Candelabra LED Light Bulb 3-Pack
$5 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Tekvilla via Amazon offers the Albrillo 40W-Equivalent Dimmable Candelabra LED Light Bulb 3-Pack in Nature White or Warm White for $9.98. Coupon code "XS284MMA" cuts the price to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- E12 base
- 4-watt bulbs
- approximately 15,000-hour lifespan
Amazon · 3 days ago
Macgo 40W Square LED Garage Light Bulb
$16 $36
free shipping
Michelle Select via Amazon offers the Macgo 40-watt Square LED Garage Light Bulb in Daylight for $35.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "MSGARAGE1" to drop that to $16.49. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4,000-lumens
- E26/E27 medium base
- fireproof PC cover
- up to 30,000 hour lifespan
Amazon · 3 days ago
Shine Hai 4" 4,000K LED Recessed Lighting 12-Pack
$39 $80
free shipping
Best HomePro via Amazon offers the Shine Hai 4" LED Recessed Dimmable Lighting 12-Pack in Daylight White for $79.99. Coupon code "K3ZC3T87" drops the price to $39.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $41 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 65-watt equivalent
- dimmable
- E26 base
Walmart · 15 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register