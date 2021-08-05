Great Home Values at Macy's: Nearly 200 items on sale

Shop a variety of home items from Instant Pot, KitchenAid, Le Creuset, and more. Plus, take an extra 10% off select items with coupon code "BTS". (Several exclusions apply.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt. 9-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker for $99.95 ($20 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Save on floral from $5, canvas prints from $6, candles from $7, art prints from $8, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $99.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts. I'm especially fond of their wreaths, particularly at these price points."
That's the best price we could find for the L option by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits most standard pan style 8-foot & 9-foot garage doors
- does not require tapes, glues, or pins
- Model: SGDIK001
Save on clothing, accessories, home items, and more. (Certain products drop via coupon codes listed on their product pages.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on over 20 small appliances, including air fryers, toaster ovens, mixers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping is free for orders over $25; Or, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Black & Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $63.99 (low by $6).
Apply coupon code "BTS" to drop this to $2 under what you'd pay direct from Corelle. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- holds 16-oz.
- dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and pre-heated oven safe
Apply coupon code "BTS" to save an extra 10% off thousands of items already marked half off or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees. Smaller items will ship for free over $25.)
- Pictured is the Stockholm Outdoor Dining Chair w/ Sunbrella Cushion for $242.10 ($337 off).
