Shop a selection of men's and women's gifts priced below $25, including polos, tees, sleepwear, and more. Plus, take an extra 10% off via coupon code "NREWARD010", dropping prices to $22.49 and below. Shop Now at Nautica
- Pictured is the Nautica Men's Sailing Division Graphic Sleep T-Shirt for $8.99 ($16 off via "NREWARD010").
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
Save up to 50% off on a huge variety of men's, women's, & kids' apparel and accessories. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Shipping adds $8.50, or get free expedited shipping with orders of $99 or more.
Save on 25 adults' styles (from $58.97) and 31 kids' styles (from $27.97). Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Total Max Uptempo Sneakers for $131 (low by $40).
Apply coupon code "34C4C8C0EF" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Gshopper
- This item may take two to four weeks for delivery.
Get this price via coupon code "COLTONDEAL" and save $80 off list. Buy Now at Rockport
T-shirts start at $5.98, kids' beach towels at $9.98, men's shirts at $10.98, and women's shorts at $11.98. Shop Now at Nautica
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $50.
Apply coupon code "CYBER20" to save an extra 20% off orders of $150 or more, with up to 70% already marked off select men's and women's styles. That combined offer is the highest discount we've seen all year. Shop Now at Nautica
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $50.
Shop a variety of men's and women's styles. Plus, take an extra 10% off via "NREWARD010", dropping prices to $17.99 or less. Buy Now at Nautica
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Nautica Men's Quarter Zip Nautex Fleece Pullover for $17.99 ($22 off via "NREWARD010").
- Women's items can be found here.
Coupon code "NREWARD010" cuts it to $2 under last week's mention and $42 off list price. Buy Now at Nautica
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $50.
Sign In or Register