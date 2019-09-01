Personalize your DealNews Experience
GDF Studio via eBay offers the Great Deal Furniture Garamond Tufted Velvet Chaise Lounge in Grey or Cobalt for $176.87 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Wayfair continues to offer the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors for $240.99 with free shipping. That's $46 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $238.99. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Modern Rustic Interiors Austen Twin Convertible Sleeper Sofa in several colors (Mustard pictured) for $247.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24 and $49 under our June mention of a very similar couch. (Most stores charge around $297.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Poundex Bobkona Parker Sectional Sofa with Pop-Up Bed in Black for $519.99 with free scheduled delivery. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $35. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
