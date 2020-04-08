Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 44 mins ago
GreatCall Lively Mobile Plus Medical Alert Device
$37 $50
free shipping

This could be very useful for elderly relatives or those that live on their own. Plus it's difficult to find in-stock elsewhere, where it's at least $13 more expensive. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 2-way communication with a built in mic and speaker
  • can be worn in the shower as it's water-resistant
