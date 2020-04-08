Personalize your DealNews Experience
This could be very useful for elderly relatives or those that live on their own. Plus it's difficult to find in-stock elsewhere, where it's at least $13 more expensive. Buy Now at Best Buy
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Just answer a few question to get your free bottle. Shop Now at Facebook
That's a savings of $5 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Need help staying busy during self isolation? Save on a variety of clearance and open-box items that can help fill your time while saving some green. Shop Now at Best Buy
Some big-brand models such as Sony, LG, Samsung, are marked at hundreds off list price. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 100 games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Grand Theft Auto V, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy
