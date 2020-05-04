Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 32 mins ago
GreatCall Lively Mobile Plus Medical Alert Device
$25 $50
free shipping

This could be very useful for elderly relatives or those that live on their own. That's $13 below our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • GreatCall offers it for the same price.
  • 2-way communication with a built in mic and speaker
  • can be worn in the shower as it's water-resistant
