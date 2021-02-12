eBay · 55 mins ago
Great Britain Elizabeth II Laureate Gold Sovereign Coin
$478 $505
  • Sold by Liberty-Coin via eBay.
  • BU (brilliant Uncirculated)
  • random date minted between 1957 and 1968
  • .2354-oz. bullion
R2sd3
careful- this is way overpriced. And not 99.999% (24K) fineness. It's only 91.67% gold. And it's not assayed, i.e. it does not have a certificate. This would be a "hard pass" for me.
