That's a savings of $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $100 off list, and a great discount of 50% off for Patagonia gear. Buy Now at Patagonia
- Dyneema is an industrial-grade, lightweight fiber used in tow ropes and crane slings.
- As noted from Patagonia- The jackets are bigger than most of our styles—especially around the shoulders and back. Folks who have a leaner build or don't wear multiple layers might want to order one size smaller than usual.
- 92% organic cotton and 8% Dyneema blend
- made in the USA
Save 50% off list price for this quilted jacket. Buy Now at Superdry
- It's available in Olive Mix.
It's the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge significantly more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Moss pictured)
- Some sizes cost more
Apply coupon code "HOUSE20 " to get this price. That's $289 off list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at The House
- Available at this price in Black Ops.
- waterproof
- hood with drawcord
- removable zippered arm compartment
There's a handful of already-discounted tools available in this promotion. However, the better deal is the free battery or tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Most items bag free shipping; store pickup may also be available.
- Update: Use coupon code "269021" to take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more.
Grease guns start at $6, meters at $80, pumps at $150, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Save on welding equipment, trailers, clothing, power tools, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Apply coupon code "269021" to take $20 off $100
or code "271379" to take $5 off orders of $25 or more.
- Shipping starts around $6, although some items ship for free.
Save on air conditioners, ceiling fans, evaporative coolers, exhaust fans, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the shipping charges.
Sign In or Register