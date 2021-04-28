sponsored
New
tiktech.com · 1 hr ago
$26 $52
free shipping
TikTech offers the Graphene Times Ionic Hair Straightener Brush for $51.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout to cut it to $25.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com
Features
- 15 different temperatures
- heat-resistant glove
- anti-scald combs
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Revlon Colorsilk Beautiful Color Permanent Hair Color
$1.88 via Sub. & Save $2.55
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 25% off on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe and Save to get the lowest shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in select shades (04 Ultra Light Natural Blonde pictured).
Features
- 100% gray coverage
- infused with Keratin & Silk Amino Acids
- Model: 7210066004X
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 days ago
Vanelc 2-Piece 6-Inch Hair Cutting Scissors Set
$11 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "FYQLXYKO" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Vancle via Amazon.
Features
- plastic muffler on handles
- made of 4cr13 stainless steel
- Model: VC-HCS
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Ciicii 12-Piece Cordless Professional Hair Trimmer Set
$20 $40
free shipping
Clip the $4 off on-page coupon and apply code "LQJ9EPRR" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Gold.
- Sold by CiiCii Office via Amazon.
Features
- charging cable
- 6 guide combs
- high carbon-steel blades
- 2,200mAh lithium battery
- 4-level adjustable cutting length
- Model: C1986
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 days ago
Vanelc Hair Clippers
$12 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "JJENUTHJ" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vancle via Amazon.
Features
- LCD display
- 4 attachments
- 2,000mAh rechargeable battery
Sign In or Register