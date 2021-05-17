GraniteStone 6-Piece Nonstick Nesting Pot Set for $50

New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$50 $60
free shipping
Save $10 on this new release and get the lowest price we found by $4. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- It's available in three colors (Blue pictured).
- Sold by As Seen On TV via eBay.
Features
- includes 1.5-quart, 3-quart, and 5-quart pots with lids
- compatible with gas, electric, and glass stovetops (not induction)
- metal utensil safe
- PFOA, lead, and cadmium free
- dishwasher safe
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
