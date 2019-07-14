sponsored
PepsiCo eCommerce · 1 hr ago
$11
free shipping
PepsiCo via Amazon takes $3 off a first Subscribe & Save order of its Grandma's Mini Sandwich Vanilla Creme Cookies 3.7-oz. Bag 24 Count via the clippable coupon on the product page. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Amazon · 4 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Bubly Sparkling Water 8-Flavor 18-Pack
$8 w/ Prime $11
free shipping
For its Prime members only, Amazon offers the Bubly Sparkling Water Variety Pack 18-Pack for $10.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page and order using Subscribe & Save to drop it to $7.69. With free shipping, that's around $3 under what you'd expect to pay in local stores, although we saw it for a buck less in March in a single flavor. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Core Organic 18-oz. Beverage 12-Pack
$12 $12.20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Core Organic 18-oz. Fruit Infused Beverage 12-Pack in Pomegranate Blue Acai for $12.20. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $11.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $23, although we saw it for $4 less in our January mention. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Happy Belly 48-oz. Whole Raw Almonds Bag
$12 $12.99
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Happy Belly 48-oz. Whole Raw Almonds Bag for $12.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $12.34. That's a savings of about a buck and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is expected to arrive July 1.
Features
- resealable bag
- unroasted, unsalted, and steam pasteurized
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Nabisco Sweet Treats Variety Pack 30-Count Box
$5 w/ Prime $7
free shipping
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Nabisco Cookies Sweet Treats 30-Count Variety Pack for $6.98. Clip the 30% off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $4.54. With free shipping, that's $2 below our mention from April, the best price we've seen, and at least $2 under what you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Features
- includes Oreos, Chips Ahoy!, and Golden Oreos
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Gatorade 20-oz. Bottle 12-Pack
$6
free shipping w/Prime
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Gatorade Thirst Quencher 20-oz. Bottle 12-Pack in Orange for $7.47. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and order using Subscribe & Save to drop it to $6.35. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention and around $7 below what you could expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack
$4
free shipping w/Prime
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack for $7.18. Clip the 25% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $4.30 with free shipping. That's $6 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon-Brand Grocery Items
20% off w/ Prime
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members 20% off a selection of Amazon-brand grocery items. Plus, get an extra 5% off most items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted brands include Solimo, Wickedly Prime, AmazonFresh, and Happy Belly. Shop Now
PepsiCo eCommerce · 5 days ago
Pepsi Snacks, Drinks, and more
up to 25% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes up to 25% off a selection of Pepsi snacks, drinks, and more via on-page clip coupons. Plus, take an extra 5% select items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 2 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Funny Office Notepads 4-Pack
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Thrillovation via Amazon offers the Thrillovation Funny Office Notepad 4-Pack for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Each 50-sheet pad measures 4.25" x 5.5"
- "If you're happy and you know it, It's Your Meds"
- "This two hour meeting was almost as productive as a single, well written e-mail"
- "Chaos Coordinator"
- "Let me drop everything and start working on your problem"
Sign In or Register