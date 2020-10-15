That's a savings of $5 off list.
Update: The price dropped to $10.46. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- It's for Prime members only.
- 14 mini chocolate chip
- 16 mini vanilla sandwich creme
-
Expires 10/15/2020
Published 9 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Prime members save an extra 25% at checkout. (Subscribe & Save to get this price.)
Update: The price has dropped to $10.48. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Available in Vanilla Crème.
Prime members can order via Subscribe & Save to get these cookies for 33 cents per bag and save about $2 compared to buying this quantity in local stores. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Prime members save $6 off the regular price. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 1-oz. bags of Nacho cheese, Cool Ranch, Spicy Sweet Chili, Spicy Nacho, and Dinamita Chili Limon
Garner big savings with this double hit of Prime day and Subscribe & Save options from Gatorade, Funyuns, Ruffles, Tropicana, Quaker Oats, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Spend $10 in store or online at Whole Foods and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Shop Now at Amazon
- $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020
- Certain items are restricted from this offer
It's about $2 less than you'd pay for this quantity at your local Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- squeeze bottle
- free from pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, and manufactured additives
That's a 35% drop and $23 under what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 3 Lay's Classic Potato Chips
- 3 Lay's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
- 3 Fritos Original Corn Chips
- 3 SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavored Multigrain Snacks
- 6 Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Cheese Crackers
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Toast Crackers
- 4 Munchies Honey Roasted Peanuts
- 4 Munchies Salted Peanuts
- 4 Grandma's Mini Sandwich Vanilla Cremes
- 4 Grandma's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 4 Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
Save on chips, Cheetohs, nuts and fruit packs, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Subscribe & Save for up to 25% off Doritos, Cheetos, Mountain Dew, Izze, Quaker Oats, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Get Cheetle on your fingers and save after an in-cart discount for Prime members and ordering via Subscribe & Save. It's about $4 less than Walmart stores charge for this quantity. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Cheetle: It's the dust that sticks to your fingers when eating Cheetos.
Sign In or Register