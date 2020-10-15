PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Grandma's Mini Cookies Variety 30-Pack
$10 w/ Prime $16
free shipping

That's a savings of $5 off list.

Update: The price dropped to $10.46. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Tips
  • It's for Prime members only.
Features
  • 14 mini chocolate chip
  • 16 mini vanilla sandwich creme
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/15/2020
    Published 9 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Grandma's
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register