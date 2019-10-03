New
PepsiCo eCommerce · 1 hr ago
Grandma's Cookies Variety 30-Pack
30% off
free shipping w/ Prime

PepsiCo eCommerce via Amazon cuts 30% off its Grandma's Cookies Variety 30-Pack. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. It includes eight Mini Vanilla Sandwich Cremes, four Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, six Big Chocolate Chip Cookies, four Big Peanut Butter Cookies, six Big Chocolate Brownie Cookies, and two Big Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. Buy Now at PepsiCo eCommerce

↑ less
Buy from PepsiCo eCommerce
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/3/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo eCommerce Grandma's
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register