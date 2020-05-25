Open Offer in New Tab
44 mins ago
Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition for PC
free
via Epic Games Store

Epic Games has decided to bless us with a free copy of GTA 5 and subsequently cause the spontaneous combustion of the hamsters running their servers yielding an impressive pileup of chaos and news articles. If you've never been carjacked in a game by a pigeon and want to save at least $13 today, this is your answer. Shop Now

  • Includes $1,000,000 bonus cash in GTA Online via the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack (available only for first-time Starter Pack owners).
  • Epic Games Store is experiencing a massive amount of volume and their servers have been experiencing down time, however several of our coworkers have gotten through by sheer will and determination both via their website and the EGS launcher.
