A premium rewards credit card for wine lovers, The Grand Reserve™ World Mastercard® offers cardmembers up to 5x points at wineries, wine clubs, and wine stores nationwide. Plus, you'll get 50,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in the first 90 days of account opening. Redeem your points on purchases at select wine partners or opt for sommelier-curated accessories and experiences for wine lovers.
Plus, there's no annual fee for your first year ($149 per year thereafter). Additional perks include a complimentary Priority Wine Pass membership and no foreign exchange fees. A variable APR, based on your creditworthiness, will apply.
- Earn 50,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening.
- Earn 5x points per dollar at more than 400 wineries, wine clubs, and other Grand Reserve Partners
- Earn 3x points per dollar at any other winery, wine store, liquor store, restaurant, or bar
- Earn 2x points per dollar everywhere else
- Earn an additional 2 point per dollar bonus at your top wine merchant each month
- Redeem your points from our sommelier-curated catalog of more than 450 products and experiences for the discerning wine lover
- Receive discounts and upgrades at hundreds of wineries with your complimentary Priority Wine Pass membership
- Includes a sleek, premium metal card and access to exclusive cardholder events
- 1% of our revenue is donated to tackling climate change with 1% For the Planet
- $0 annual fee for the first year, then $149
- No foreign exchange fee
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 1/5
Like it or not, the taxman cometh. But the IRS is helping people file taxes for free.
- The Internal Revenue Service will not file your taxes. This service lists companies that will file for free.
- Browse all offers or use the filters to narrow your results.
- Criteria for determining eligibility includes Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) and qualification for Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), among other things.
Get a weekly credit report free through April 2021. That's a savings of up to $351 on a weekly report from each company.
- company is listed on the FTC's official site
