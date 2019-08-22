Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the GranRest Single-Size 4" Tri-Folding Memory Foam Mattress in Blue for $58.60 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $66, although we saw this for $2 less in May. Buy Now
Ashley Furniture offers its Signature Design by Ashley 12" Chime Hybrid Queen Mattress for $220.99 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $4, although some retailers charge $270 or more). Buy Now
mazon offers the Sleep Innovations Marley 10" King Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $270 with free shipping. That's $34 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $80.) Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Lucid Comfort Collection 10" Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress in several sizes with prices starting from $148.31 with free shipping. (King and California King sizes incur a $55 delivery fee, so opt for in-store pickup for those sizes.) That's the lowest price we could find by up to $62. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Simmons BeautySleep Siesta 3" Memory Foam Roll-Up Portable Twin Mattress for $63.59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Japusoon via Amazon offers its Japusoon Upright Bike Storage Stand for $57.85. Coupon code "JAPUSOON" drops that to $34.71. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last month. $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
