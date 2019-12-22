Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Graco Slim Spaces High Chair
$58
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders are not expected to arrive by Christmas.
  • available in Amari
  • folds for storage
  • 6 height positions and 3 recline levels
  • infant body support
  • removable tray
  • convertible 3- and 5-point harness
  • Model: 2048757
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
