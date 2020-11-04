New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$49
free shipping
That's $71 less than you'd pay at Kohl's. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
- dehydrate function
- guided cooking prompts
- non-stick, dishwasher safe pan and crisper tray
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Bodum 12-oz. Pour Over Coffee Dripper Set
$10 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's expected back in stock on November 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
Features
- shatterproof
- reusable stainless steel filter
- 100% BPA free and dishwasher safe
- Model: K11872-10US
Amazon · 4 days ago
Sunavo 1,500W Portable Hot Plate
$15 $27
free shipping
Apply coupon code "UIYUUXV3" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- Available in Silver.
Features
- compatible with all cookware
- carrying handles
- 6 power levels
- heat tube
- Model: HP102-D2
eBay · 2 wks ago
Kitchen and Cleaning Appliances at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$49 $100
free shipping
That's $71 less than you'd pay for a 6-quart 9-in-1 version on Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- in Black Stainless
Features
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
New
Walmart · 15 mins ago
Walmart Black Friday Sale
Now Live
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, toys, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
New
Walmart · 45 mins ago
HP Pavilion GTX 1650 Coffee Lake i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$449 $589
free shipping
Save $140 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dk0096wm
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-Quart Programmable Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
$79 $150
free shipping
Save $71 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- detachable Air Fryer lid
- 11 smart programs
- 10+ safety features
New
Walmart · 46 mins ago
MSI GF65 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$799 $979
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GF65645
