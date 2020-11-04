New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Gourmia 8-Qt. Stainless Steel Digital Air Fryer
$49
free shipping

That's $71 less than you'd pay at Kohl's. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 12 one-touch cooking functions
  • dehydrate function
  • guided cooking prompts
  • non-stick, dishwasher safe pan and crisper tray
