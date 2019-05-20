JCPenney offers the Gourmia 6-Quart Zero Oil Digital Air Fryer for $140. Coupon code "VALUE7" cuts it to $140. With free shipping, that's $27 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Features
  • RadiVection 360º technology
  • eight 1-touch cooking presets
  • 1,700 watts of power
  • removable nonstick fry basket