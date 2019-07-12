New
$29 $119
free shipping
MorningSave offers the Gourmia 6-Quart Pressure Cooker for $29 plus $7.99 for shipping. That's $3 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $18.) Buy Now
Features
- cool-touch exterior
- LCD display
- adjustable pressure from 1.5 to 12-PSI
Details
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Kinden Pressure Cooker Accessories Set
$18 $30
free shipping
Kinden via Amazon offers its Kinden 4-Piece 2-Tier Pressure Cooker Accessories Set for $29.99. Coupon code "QUE3ASHO" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits most 5- to 8-quart pressure cookers
- includes stackable stainless steel insert pans, vegetable basket, silicone egg bites molds, and silicone pot holder
Nathome Travel Foldable Electric Kettle
$19 $39
free shipping
Zenes via Amazon offers the Nathome Travel Foldable Electric Kettle for $38.99. Coupon code "ZSW7TTSD" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 0.6-Quart
- boil-dry protection
- lid lock
- food-grade silicone body
- collapsible
Cosori 1.8-Quart Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
$20 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Cosori 1.8-Quart Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Auto shut-off/boil dry protection
- LED indicator light
- Double-walled construction
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
New
Dash Mini Maker Grill and Panini Press
$8 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Dash Mini Maker Grill and Panini Press in Red for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick cooking surface
- 350-watt power
- Model: DMG001RD
Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
$10 $45
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- Variable browning control dial
- Rotating feature for even cooking
- Ready indicator lights
Presto Jumbo Cool Touch Electric Griddle
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Presto 07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
Features
- 1,500-watt
- 10.5" x 20.5" nonstick cooking surface
- built-in slope and backstop ledge
- slide-out drip tray
- Model: 07030
Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$39 $130
$8 shipping
MorningSave offers the Monster SuperStar S200 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $61.
Update: Shipping is now $7.99. Buy Now
Features
- fully waterproof
- 15+ hour play time
- speakerphone with echo cancellation
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Keebo Car Cleaning Kit
$24 $35
free shipping
Keebo via Amazon offers its Keebo High Pressure Car Cleaning Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "WLNGEAR9" drops the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 nozzle sprayers
- car wash mitt
- spare hose
- Model: 56451362223
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
