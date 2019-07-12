New
Gourmia 6-Quart Pressure Cooker
$29 $119
MorningSave offers the Gourmia 6-Quart Pressure Cooker for $29 plus $7.99 for shipping. That's $3 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $18.) Buy Now
Features
  • cool-touch exterior
  • LCD display
  • adjustable pressure from 1.5 to 12-PSI
