Costco · 28 mins ago
Gourmia 6-Qt. Stainless Steel Digital Air Fryer
$50 $80
$5 shipping

Costco takes $30 off the Gourmia 6-Quart Zero Oil Digital Air Fryer, dropping the price to $49.99. Shipping adds $4.99. Deal ends November 21. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • RadiVection 360º technology
  • eight 1-touch cooking presets
  • 1,700 watts of power
  • removable nonstick fry basket
  • Expires 11/21/2019
