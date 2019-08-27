New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
Gotrax G2 Commuting Electric Scooter
$198 $299
free shipping

Walmart offers the Gotrax G2 Commuting Electric Scooter in Black for $198 with free shipping. That is tied with our mention from almost three weeks ago and is $2 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now

Features
  • 200-watt motor
  • Up to 12.5 miles per charge
  • 15.5 mph top speed
  • 8.5" solid tires
  • Model: GT-G2-BLA
