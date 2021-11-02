Kids' electric scooters start at $48, self-balancing scooters are from $72, and adult scooters start at $240 after the extra discount from coupon code "NEWBRANDS20". Shop Now at eBay
- $100 max discount.
- Sold by Gotrax Sports Scooter via eBay.
- Pictured is the Gotrax Flash Electric Self-Balancing Scooter for $71.99 after coupon (low by $18).
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" to get this deal. That's $60 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Gotrax Sports Scooter via eBay.
- 8.5" pneumatic tires
- up to 15.5mph speeds
- travels up to 9-12 miles
- Model: GXL V2
Save on a selection of tracks, cars, and multi-packs. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Hot Wheels 1:64 Model Variety 15-Pack for $11.89 ($5 off)
Save on Jenga, puzzles, building blocks, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Paw Patrol Jet to The Rescue Deluxe Transforming Spiral Rescue Jet for $18.99 ($21 off)
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for a whole lot of cuddles. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 16" x 11" x 26"
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a minifigure
- for ages 7+
- Model: 76895
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on a selection of 30 different refurbished LCD projectors from Epson. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Epson PowerLite W49 WXGA 3LCD Projector for $449.99 ($129 less than a new unit).
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Sign In or Register