JCPenney · 13 mins ago
$127 $150
free shipping
This is the lowest price we found by $47, although most retailers charge $200. Use coupon code "AFFSHOP1" to get this price. Buy Now at JCPenney
- In three colors (Copper pictured).
- 7 pots and pans (5 lids), 5 baking dishes, and 3 accessories
- heat safe to 500°F
- dishwasher safe
- PFOA free
Sur La Table · 1 wk ago
Sur La Table Cookware Sale
Up to 55% off All-Clad, Le Creuset, more
free shipping w/ $75
With over 170 items to choose from, prices start from $16 and include tagines, steamers, skillets, woks, saucepans, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets 8" and 10" Set for $69.96 (low by $17).
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Brooklyn Steel Co. 10" Forged Aluminum Frypan
$7.96 $40
free shipping w/ $25
That's a savings of $32. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- stainless steel induction base
- non-stick coating
- rapid cool silicone handle
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Honey Can Do Joyce Chen 12" Carbon Steel Stir-Fry Wok Pan
$22 $25
free shipping w/ $45
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- This pan is uncoated and will darken and develop a custom patina the more it's seasoned.
- measures 23.5" x 12" x 5.5"
- 1.5mm gauge carbon steel
- removable solid birchwood handle
- Model: J21-9979
Home & Cook · 2 wks ago
Factory Seconds All-Clad Round Basket Grilling Pan
$20 $70
$7.95 shipping
You'd pay $50 for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Safe for use up to 700 degrees F
- Oversized handles
- Dishwasher safe
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
