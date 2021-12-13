It's $500 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Exhome via Walmart.
- In Black or White.
- 250W brushless motor
- dual brake pedal
- IP54 waterproof
- adjustable handlebar and seat height
- LED headlight
-
Expires 12/31/2021
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on a selection of shoes, helmets, and clothing. Shop Now at REI
- Orders over $50 bag free shipping; Or, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Bern FL-1 Pave Helmet for $43.73 (low by $26).
That's $100 less than our last mention and $250 under list price today. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
Save at least $44 on a kids' scooter, electric scooter, or E-Bike. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the GlareWheel EB-X5 Urban Fashion High Speed Electric Bike for $395 (low by $155).
It's $300 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 20MPH max speed
- up to 50-mile range
- IP65+ water resistance
- aluminum alloy frame
- LCD display
- Model: VA00034
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's list price but the only major retailer we see currently offering it, and without the big markups you get with third-party sellers on eBay. Buy Now at Walmart
- 7" OLED screen
- wide adjustable stand
- wired LAN port
- 64GB storage
- enhanced audio
- supports all Joy-Con controllers & Nintendo Switch software
- Model: 115461
Save on a range of dumbbells from the 5-lb. pair at $15 ($10 off) up to the 40-lb. single for $33 ($54 off). Shop Now at Walmart
- Spend $35 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Sign In or Register