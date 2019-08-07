- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Amazon offers Prime members the Gorilla Super Glue 3g Tube 2-Pack for $2.59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gorilla Super Glue 0.53-oz. Bottle for $3.71 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less in June. (For further comparison, it was previously an add-on item that required a purchase of $25 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Gorilla Tough & Clear Double-Sided Mounting Tape 2-Pack in Clear for $10.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Smart Planner Pro 2019-2020 Planner in Black for $18.70 with free shipping. That's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Pre-Sharpened #2 HB Pencil 150-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Avery 8-Tab Big Binder Dividers for 65 cents with free shipping for Prime members. That's about $2 less than you'd expect to pay in store locally. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gorilla Duct Tape 35-Yard Roll in Black for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2 in any color. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gorilla Grip Waterproof Mattress Pad for $19.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's around $4 less than what most third-party sellers are charging. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the Gorilla 4-oz. Wood Glue for $2.78 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our June mention at a buck off list and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
