Gorilla Super Glue 3g Tube 2-Pack
$3 $5
pickup at Walmart

Amazon offers Prime members the Gorilla Super Glue 3g Tube 2-Pack for $2.59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.

Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now

  • Walmart offers it for the same price via in-store pickup
  • dries in 10 to 45 seconds
  • bonds plastic, wood, metal, ceramic, rubber, leather, and paper
  • Model: 701.265UK
