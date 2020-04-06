Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool
Gorilla-Lift 2-Sided Trailer Tailgate Lift Assist
$150 $170
free shipping

It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by a buck, although most charge at least $175. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • adjusts for different sizes and weights
  • Model: 40101042G/GOR2LIFT
