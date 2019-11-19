Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 36 mins ago
Gorilla-Lift 2-Sided Tailgate Lift
$139 w/ $10 Northern Tool GC $200
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's $11 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find by $28.) Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Apply coupon code "268178" to get the gift card.
  • works on open utility trailers with side rails measuring 10" to 24" in height and tailgates/ramps measuring 4 to 6 feet with a maximum weight of 300 lbs.
  • Code "268178"
