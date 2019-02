Northern Tool offers the Gorilla-Lift 2-Sided Trailer Tailgate Lift Assist forwith. Plus, coupon code "261282" bags a $10 Northern Tool Gift Card . Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. It works on open utility trailers with side rails measuring 10" to 24" in height and tailgates/ramps measuring 4 to 6 feet with a maximum weight of 300 lbs. Deal ends February 24. (The gift card expires June 30.)